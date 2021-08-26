Boost your writing skills with a browser extension

Whatever kind of writing you do—technical documentation, corporate communications, Harry Potter-vampire crossover fan fiction—it likely happens online. Here are some great browser extensions that will benefit anyone who writes on the web. Get grammar help, productivity tools, and other strong writing aids…

LanguageTool

It’s like having your own copy editor with you wherever you write on the web. Language Tool – Grammar and Spell Checker will make you a better writer in 25+ languages.

More than just a spell checker, LanguageTool also…

Recognizes common misuses of similar sounding words (e.g. there/their or your/you’re)

Works on social media sites and email

Offers alternate phrasing and style suggestions for brevity and clarity

Dictionary Anywhere

Need a quick word definition? With Dictionary Anywhere just double-click any word you find on the web and get an instant pop-up definition.

You can even save and download words and their definitions for later offline reference.

Dictionary Anywhere — no more navigating away from a page just to get a word check.

Dark Background and Light Text

Give your eyes a break, writers. Dark Background and Light Text makes staring at blinking words all day a whole lot easier on your lookers.

Really simple to use out of the box. Once installed, the extension’s default settings automatically flip the colors of every web page you visit. But if you’d like more granular control of color settings, just click the extension’s toolbar button to access a pop-up menu that lets you customize color schemes, set page exceptions for sites you don’t want colors inverted, and more simple controls.

Dark Background and Light Text goes easy on the eyes.

Clippings

If your online writing requires the repeated use of certain phrases (for example, work email templates or customer support responses), Clippings can be a huge time saver.

Key features…

Create a practically limitless library of saved phrases

Paste your clippings anywhere via context menu

Organize batches of clippings with folders and color coded labels

Shortcut keys for power users

Extension supported in English, Dutch, French, German, and Portuguese (Brazil)

Clippings handles bulk cutting/pasting.

We hope one of these extensions helps your words pop off the screen. Some writers may also be interested in this collection of great productivity extensions for optimizing written project plans. Feel free to explore thousands of other potentially useful extensions on addons.mozilla.org.