Supercharge your productivity with a browser extension

With more work and education happening online (and at home) you may find yourself needing new ways to juice your productivity. From time management to organizational tools and more, the right browser extension can give you an edge in the art of efficiency.

I need help saving and organizing a lot of web content

Gyazo

Capture, save, and share anything you find on the web. Gyazo is a great tool for personal or collaborative record keeping and research.

Clip entire pages or just pertinent portions. Save images or take screenshots. Gyazo makes it easy to perform any type of web clipping action by either right-clicking on the page element you want to save or using the extension’s toolbar button. Everything gets saved to your Gyazo account, making it accessible across devices and collaborative teams.

On your Gyazo homepage you can easily browse and sort everything you’ve clipped; and organize everything into shareable topics or collections.

With its minimalist pop-up interface, Gyazo makes it easy to clip elements, sections, or entire web pages.

Evernote Web Clipper

Similar to Gyazo, Evernote Web Clipper offers a kindred feature set—clip, save, and share web content—albeit with some nice user interface distinctions.

Evernote places emphasis on making it easy to annotate images and articles for collaborative purposes. It also has a strong internal search feature, allowing you to search for specific words or phrases that might appear across scattered groupings of clipped content. Evernote also automatically strips out ads and social widgets on your saved pages.

Focus! Focus! Focus!

Anti-distraction extensions can be a major boon for online workers and students…

Block Site

Do you struggle avoiding certain time-wasting, productivity-sucking websites? With Block Site you can enforce restrictions on sites that tempt you away from good work habits.

Just list the websites you want to avoid for specified periods of time (certain hours of the day or some days entirely, etc.) and Block Site won’t let you access them until you’re out of the focus zone. There’s also a fun redirection feature where you’re automatically redirected to a more productive website anytime you try to visit a time waster

Give yourself a custom message of encouragement (or scolding?) whenever you try to visit a restricted site with Block Site

LeechBlock NG

Very similar in function to Block Site, LeechBlock NG offers a few intriguing twists beyond standard site-blocking features.

In addition to blocking sites during specified times, LeechBlock NG offers an array of granular, website-specific blocking abilities—like blocking just portions of websites (e.g. you can’t access the YouTube homepage but you can see video pages) to setting restrictions on predetermined days (e.g. no Twitter on weekends) to 60-second delayed access to certain websites to give you time to reconsider that potentially productivity killing decision.

Tomato Clock

A simple but highly effective time management tool, Tomato Clock (based on the Pomodoro technique) helps you stay on task by tracking short, focused work intervals.

The premise is simple: it assumes everyone’s productive attention span is limited, so break up your work into manageable “tomato” chunks. Let’s say you work best in 40-minute bursts. Set Tomato Clock and your browser will notify you when it’s break time (which is also time customizable). It’s a great way to stay focused via short sprints of productivity. The extension also keeps track of your completed tomato intervals so you can track your achieved results over time.

Tranquility Reader

Imagine a world wide web where everything but the words are stripped away—no more distracting images, ads, tempting links to related stories, nothing—just the words you’re there to read. That’s Tranquility Reader.

Simply hit the toolbar button and instantly streamline any web page. Tranquility Reader offers quite a few other nifty features as well, like the ability to save content offline for later reading, customizable font size and colors, add annotations to saved pages, and more.

We hope some of these great extensions will give your productivity a serious boost! Fact is there are a vast number of extensions out there that could possibly help your productivity—everything from ways to organize tons of open tabs to translation tools to bookmark managers and more.