À propos de cette extension
Changelog can be found here

What it does...
This add-on will remove the tracking fields form all URLs which are visited by the browser. We use an external rule file which is regularly updated by us and which you can find here:
https://gitlab.com/KevinRoebert/ClearUrls/blob/master/data/data.min.json


The reason...
Large (and small) webpages use elements in the URL, e.g.: https://example.com?source=thisIstheSiteIvisitedBefore to track your online activities. In this example, the source field tells the provider which page you visited before. Our add-on will remove these tracking fields from the URL, so you can think of it as an “URL clean maid”.


Why this add-on?
The main differences between this and similar add-ons are they have around 13 rules to remove garbage from urls. Our add-on has around 130 rules to remove garbage fields and much of them are regex-rules, so the rule does not block one field, it blocks all fields with the same structure. The addon also redirect google search results and reddit links. Our redirection rule base grows fast and we will offer much more in future to protect your privacy.
And ClearURLs is open source, so everyone can join in to the project and/or can check the source code to error or malicious code.

A recommended extension...
ClearURLs is now a recommended extension in the ghacks-user.js project (https://github.com/ghacksuserjs/ghacks-user.js/wiki/4.1-Extensions) and we are proud of it. ClearURLs is also on the Awesome Humane Tech List (https://github.com/humanetech-community/awesome-humane-tech#tracking).


What do we collect?
This add-on protects your privacy and we also respect it. We do not and will never collect any of your usage data. We also block the request from advertising services like doubleclick.net.


What do I do if I have trouble?
Visit our GitLab page or check out our wiki.


Write us...
If have any suggestions or complaints, please write a us on GitLab: https://gitlab.com/KevinRoebert/ClearUrls/issues

Permissions
Reasoning for needed permissions you can find under this discussion.

Contributors

Supported languages
English, Chinese (China), Chinese (Taiwan), German, French, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian
Liens du module
Version
1.6.2
Dernière mise à jour
il y a 10 jours (26 avr. 2019)
Licence
GNU Lesser General Public License, version 3.0
Historique des versions
Notes de version pour la version 1.6.2
Added:
+ Added rules from #172
+ Added rules from #176
+ Added rules from #178

Fixed:
+ #170
+ #162
+ #163
Plus de modules créés par Kevin R.