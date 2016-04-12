Windscribe - Free VPN and Ad Blocker by Windscribe
Windscribe helps you circumvent censorship, block ads, beacons and trackers on websites you use every day.
80,648 Users80,648 Users
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About this extension
Windscribe is a VPN desktop application and proxy browser extension that work together to block ads, trackers, restore access to blocked content and help you safeguard your privacy online. Free plan provides 10 GB of data per month (if you confirm your email address), and the Pro plan has unlimited data and access to servers in over 112 cities in 69 countries.
Still not convinced? Perhaps this elegant list of features will convince you otherwise.
Stop tracking and browse privately
Governments block content based on your location. Corporations track and sell your personal data. Add Windscribe to your browser and take back control of your privacy.
Advanced Privacy Features
Windscribe is not just a proxy extension. It's a suite of privacy tools which include:
Unlock geo-restricted content
Windscribe VPN masks your IP address. This gives you unrestricted and private access to entertainment, news sites, and blocked content in over 63 different countries.
No identifying logs
Your privacy is a right. We don’t track you. We don't sell your data to marketers, or even share it with anyone. We don’t keep logs that can deanonymize you.
Go beyond basic VPN protection
For comprehensive privacy protection even outside of the browser, use our desktop VPN applications (they’re also free). Available for Windows, Mac and Linux. Did we mention mobile? Yeah, there's mobile apps too.
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Having issues with Windscribe VPN or want to suggest something? Send us a support ticket: https://windscribe.com/support/ticket
Attributions: Ad-blocking functionality based upon uBlock Origin.
Source code: https://github.com/Windscribe/browser-extension
Still not convinced? Perhaps this elegant list of features will convince you otherwise.
Stop tracking and browse privately
Governments block content based on your location. Corporations track and sell your personal data. Add Windscribe to your browser and take back control of your privacy.
Advanced Privacy Features
Windscribe is not just a proxy extension. It's a suite of privacy tools which include:
- Ad + Tracker Blocking - Ads and trackers follow you around, waste your bandwidth and compromise your privacy. Windscribe will block all this crap.
- Malware Blocking - Some sites distribute malware. We'll prevent you from ever ending up on those sites.
- Social Blocking - Social networks are the biggest privacy invaders out there. Block their trackers.
- Whitelisting - Our block lists are not one size fits all. Customize your experience.
- Location API Spoofing - Sites can request your GPS location why bypasses most proxies and VPNs. Not with Windscribe.
- WebRTC Blocking - Prevents WebRTC leaks that plague most proxy extensions and VPNs.
- Timezone Spoofing - Sites can detect that your IP doesn't match your browser's time zone. This feature solves this problem.
- Notification Blocking - Tired for sites asking you to send notifications? We are too. Enable this feature to never see those things again.
- User Agent Spoofing - Helps combat browser fingerprinting
- Cookie Monitoring - Leave nothing behind. This feature deletes 1st or 3rd party cookies when you close the tab.
- Language Spoofing - This feature will spoof your browser's language settings to match the proxy location of your choice.
Unlock geo-restricted content
Windscribe VPN masks your IP address. This gives you unrestricted and private access to entertainment, news sites, and blocked content in over 63 different countries.
No identifying logs
Your privacy is a right. We don’t track you. We don't sell your data to marketers, or even share it with anyone. We don’t keep logs that can deanonymize you.
Go beyond basic VPN protection
For comprehensive privacy protection even outside of the browser, use our desktop VPN applications (they’re also free). Available for Windows, Mac and Linux. Did we mention mobile? Yeah, there's mobile apps too.
--------------
Having issues with Windscribe VPN or want to suggest something? Send us a support ticket: https://windscribe.com/support/ticket
Attributions: Ad-blocking functionality based upon uBlock Origin.
Source code: https://github.com/Windscribe/browser-extension
Rated 4.5 by 4,074 reviewers
Permissions and data
Required permissions:
- Read and modify browser settings
- Monitor extension usage and manage themes
- Display notifications to you
- Read and modify privacy settings
- Control browser proxy settings
- Access browser tabs
- Access browser activity during navigation
- Access your data for all websites
More information
- Add-on Links
- Version
- 3.4.14.3
- Size
- 3.83 MB
- Last updated
- a month ago (May 18, 2026)
- Related Categories
- Privacy Policy
- Read the privacy policy for this add-on
- Version History
- Add to collection