Translate the web easily with a browser extension

Do you do a lot of language translating on the web? Are you constantly copying text from one browser tab and navigating to another to paste it? Maybe you like to compare translations from different services like Google Translate or Bing Translate? Need easy access to text-to-speech features?

Online translation services provide a hugely valuable function, but for those of us who do a lot of translating on the web, the process is time-consuming and cumbersome. With the right browser extension, however, web translations become a whole lot easier and faster. Here are some fantastic translation extensions for folks with differing needs…

I just want a simple, efficient way to translate. I don’t need fancy features.

Simple Translate

It doesn’t get much simpler than this. Highlight the text you want to translate and click the extension’s toolbar icon to activate a streamlined pop-up. Your highlighted text automatically appears in the pop-up’s translation field and a drop-down menu lets you easily select your target language. Simple Translate also features a handy “Translate this page” button should you want that.

Simple Translate by sienori
Quickly translate selected text on web page. In toolbar popup, you can translate input text.

Translate Web Pages

Maybe you just need to translate full web pages, like reading news articles in other languages, how-to guides, or job related sites. If so, Translate Web Pages could be the ideal solution for you with its sharp focus on full-page utility.

Translate Web Pages by Filipe Ps
Translate your page in real time using Google or Yandex.

It is not necessary to open new tabs.

Now works with the NoScript Extension.

However the extension also benefits from a few intriguing additional features, like the ability to select up to three top languages you most commonly translate into (each one easily accessible with a single click in the pop-up menu), designate specific sites to always translate for you upon arrival, and your choice of three translation engines: Google, Yandex, and DeepL.

To Google Translate

Very popular, very simple translation extension that exclusively uses Google’s translation services, including text-to-speech.

To Google Translate by Juan Escobar
Right-click a section of text and click the Translate icon next to it to text translate or listen to it in your language.

Simply highlight any text on a web page and right-click to pull up a To Google Translate context menu that allows three actions: 1) translate into your preferred language; 2) listen to audio of the text; 3) Translate the entire page

Right-click any highlighted text to activate To Google Translate.

I do a ton of translating. I need power features to save me time and trouble.

ImTranslator

Striking a balance between out-of-the-box ease and deep customization potential, ImTranslator leverages three top translation engines (Google, Bing, Translator) to cover 100+ languages; the extension itself is even available in nearly two-dozen languages.

ImTranslator: Translator, Dictionary, TTS by Smart Link Corporation
COMPLETELY REDESIGNED TRANSLATOR FOR FIREFOX

ImTranslator translates text, words, webpages between more than 100 languages.

NEW: Inline Translator, Dictionary, access to Google Translate, Microsoft Translator. Unique on the fly localization.

Other strong features include text-to-speech, dictionary and spell check in eight languages, hotkey customization, and a huge array of ways to tweak the look of ImTranslator’s interface—from light and dark themes to font size and more.

Mate Translate

A slick, intuitive extension that performs all the basic translation functions very well, but it’s Mate Translate’s paid tier that unlocks some unique features, such as Sync (saved translations can appear across devices and browsers, including iPhones and Mac).

Mate Translate – translator, dictionary by Gikken UG
Your all-in-one translator for web pages, highlighted text & Netflix subtitles. Translate and learn words in 103 languages.

There’s also a neat Phrasebook feature, which lets you build custom word and phrase lists so you can return to common translations you frequently need. It works offline, too, so it’s ideal for travellers who need quick reference to common foreign phrases.

These are some of our favorites, but there are plenty more translation extensions to explore on addons.mozilla.org.