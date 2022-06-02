Firefox Translations by Mozilla Firefox
Translate websites in your browser, privately, without using the cloud.
Firefox Translations provides automated translation of web content. Unlike cloud-based alternatives, translation is done locally, on the client-side, so that the text being translated does not leave your machine.
It can be installed on Firefox for Android Nightly or Beta by following these steps.
Watch this video for a complete presentation about this project.
Languages supported:
Production
Spanish
Estonian
English
German
Czech
Bulgarian
Portuguese
Italian
French
Polish
Development
Russian
Persian (Farsi)
Icelandic
Norwegian Nynorsk
Norwegian Bokmål
Ukrainian
Dutch
Firefox Translations was developed with The Bergamot Project Consortium, coordinated by the University of Edinburgh with partners Charles University in Prague, the University of Sheffield, University of Tartu, and Mozilla. This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 825303.
Developer comments
A CPU that supports SSE4.1 extensions is required for this addon to function properly. If it doesn't, an error will be displayed when the translation is being started.
- Version
- 1.3.2buildid20230220.141944
- Size
- 3.07 MB
- Last updated
- 2 months ago (Feb 21, 2023)
- License
- Mozilla Public License 2.0
Release notes for 1.3.2buildid20230220.141944
Added
- Android support for in-page and free-form translation
- Persist input text for 60 seconds after translation popup is closed
- Detect language from text input in the translation popup
- Auto-translate when text is pasted into translation popup
- Ability to translate selected text in the page
- Add auto-focus to input textarea in translation popup
Changed
- User interface bugfixes and improvements
- Added support for dark mode in the translation popup
