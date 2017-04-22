Vimium-FF by Stephen Blott, Phil Crosby
ExperimentalExperimental
The Hacker's Browser. Vimium provides keyboard shortcuts for navigation and control in the spirit of Vim.
This is a port of the popular Chrome extension to Firefox.
Most stuff works, but the port to Firefox remains a work in progress.
Extension Metadata
Keyboard Bindings
Modifier keys are specified as <c-x>, <m-x>, and <a-x> for ctrl+x, meta+x, and alt+x respectively. See the next section for how to customize these bindings.
Once you have Vimium installed, you can see this list of key bindings at any time by typing ?.
Navigating the current page:
? show the help dialog for a list of all available keys
h scroll left
j scroll down
k scroll up
l scroll right
gg scroll to top of the page
G scroll to bottom of the page
d scroll down half a page
u scroll up half a page
f open a link in the current tab
F open a link in a new tab
r reload
gs view source
i enter insert mode -- all commands will be ignored until you hit Esc to exit
yy copy the current url to the clipboard
yf copy a link url to the clipboard
gf cycle forward to the next frame
gF focus the main/top frame
Navigating to new pages:
o Open URL, bookmark, or history entry
O Open URL, bookmark, history entry in a new tab
b Open bookmark
B Open bookmark in a new tab
Using find:
/ enter find mode
-- type your search query and hit enter to search, or Esc to cancel
n cycle forward to the next find match
N cycle backward to the previous find match
For advanced usage, see regular expressions on the wiki.
Navigating your history:
H go back in history
L go forward in history
Manipulating tabs:
J, gT go one tab left
K, gt go one tab right
g0 go to the first tab
g$ go to the last tab
^ visit the previously-visited tab
t create tab
yt duplicate current tab
x close current tab
X restore closed tab (i.e. unwind the 'x' command)
T search through your open tabs
<a-p> pin/unpin current tab
Using marks:
ma, mA set local mark "a" (global mark "A")
`a, `A jump to local mark "a" (global mark "A")
`` jump back to the position before the previous jump
-- that is, before the previous gg, G, n, N, / or `a
Additional advanced browsing commands:
]], [[ Follow the link labeled 'next' or '>' ('previous' or '<')
- helpful for browsing paginated sites
<a-f> open multiple links in a new tab
gi focus the first (or n-th) text input box on the page
gu go up one level in the URL hierarchy
gU go up to root of the URL hierarchy
ge edit the current URL
gE edit the current URL and open in a new tab
zH scroll all the way left
zL scroll all the way right
v enter visual mode; use p/P to paste-and-go, use y to yank
V enter visual line mode
Vimium supports command repetition so, for example, hitting 5t will open 5 tabs in rapid succession. <Esc> (or <c-[>) will clear any partial commands in the queue and will also exit insert and find modes.
There are some advanced commands which aren't documented here; refer to the help dialog (type ?) for a full list.
Modifier keys are specified as <c-x>, <m-x>, and <a-x> for ctrl+x, meta+x, and alt+x respectively. See the next section for how to customize these bindings.
Once you have Vimium installed, you can see this list of key bindings at any time by typing ?.
Navigating the current page:
? show the help dialog for a list of all available keys
h scroll left
j scroll down
k scroll up
l scroll right
gg scroll to top of the page
G scroll to bottom of the page
d scroll down half a page
u scroll up half a page
f open a link in the current tab
F open a link in a new tab
r reload
gs view source
i enter insert mode -- all commands will be ignored until you hit Esc to exit
yy copy the current url to the clipboard
yf copy a link url to the clipboard
gf cycle forward to the next frame
gF focus the main/top frame
Navigating to new pages:
o Open URL, bookmark, or history entry
O Open URL, bookmark, history entry in a new tab
b Open bookmark
B Open bookmark in a new tab
Using find:
/ enter find mode
-- type your search query and hit enter to search, or Esc to cancel
n cycle forward to the next find match
N cycle backward to the previous find match
For advanced usage, see regular expressions on the wiki.
Navigating your history:
H go back in history
L go forward in history
Manipulating tabs:
J, gT go one tab left
K, gt go one tab right
g0 go to the first tab
g$ go to the last tab
^ visit the previously-visited tab
t create tab
yt duplicate current tab
x close current tab
X restore closed tab (i.e. unwind the 'x' command)
T search through your open tabs
<a-p> pin/unpin current tab
Using marks:
ma, mA set local mark "a" (global mark "A")
`a, `A jump to local mark "a" (global mark "A")
`` jump back to the position before the previous jump
-- that is, before the previous gg, G, n, N, / or `a
Additional advanced browsing commands:
]], [[ Follow the link labeled 'next' or '>' ('previous' or '<')
- helpful for browsing paginated sites
<a-f> open multiple links in a new tab
gi focus the first (or n-th) text input box on the page
gu go up one level in the URL hierarchy
gU go up to root of the URL hierarchy
ge edit the current URL
gE edit the current URL and open in a new tab
zH scroll all the way left
zL scroll all the way right
v enter visual mode; use p/P to paste-and-go, use y to yank
V enter visual line mode
Vimium supports command repetition so, for example, hitting 5t will open 5 tabs in rapid succession. <Esc> (or <c-[>) will clear any partial commands in the queue and will also exit insert and find modes.
There are some advanced commands which aren't documented here; refer to the help dialog (type ?) for a full list.
Report this add-on for abuse
If you think this add-on violates Mozilla's add-on policies or has security or privacy issues, please report these issues to Mozilla using this form.
Please don't use this form to report bugs or request add-on features; this report will be sent to Mozilla and not to the add-on developer.
This add-on needs to:
- Read and modify bookmarks
- Get data from the clipboard
- Input data to the clipboard
- Access browsing history
- Display notifications to you
- Access recently closed tabs
- Access browser tabs
- Access browser activity during navigation
- Access your data for all websites
- Add-on Links
- Version
- 1.66
- Size
- 269.21 KB
- Last updated
- 7 months ago (Mar 3, 2020)
- License
- MIT/X11 License
- Version History
- There are no ratings yet
- There are no ratings yet
- There are no ratings yet
- There are no ratings yet
- There are no ratings yet
- There are no ratings yet