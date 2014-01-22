I don't care about cookies by Gen Digital Inc., Kiko
Get rid of cookie warnings from almost all websites!
Download Firefox and get the extension
You'll need Firefox to use this extension
Extension Metadata
Screenshots
About this extension
The EU regulations require that any website using tracking cookies must get user's permission before installing them. These warnings appear on most websites until the visitor agrees with the website's terms and conditions. Imagine how irritating that becomes when you surf anonymously or if you delete cookies automatically every time you close the browser.
This add-on will remove these cookie warnings from almost all websites! You can report any website which still warns you about cookies: just click 'Report a cookie warning' from the extension menu (the brown cookie image next to your address bar).
In most cases, the add-on just blocks or hides cookie related pop-ups. When it's needed for the website to work properly, it will automatically accept the cookie policy for you (sometimes it will accept all and sometimes only necessary cookie categories, depending on what's easier to do). It doesn't delete cookies.
Other browsers are supported too. Check https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/ for info, support and donations.
Privacy policy related stuff:
If the user chooses "Report a cookie warning" from the menu, this add-on collects the URL of the current page and redirects user to the reporting page.
This addon periodicaly (usually once a year) notifies users about what has been and needs to be done.
This add-on will remove these cookie warnings from almost all websites! You can report any website which still warns you about cookies: just click 'Report a cookie warning' from the extension menu (the brown cookie image next to your address bar).
In most cases, the add-on just blocks or hides cookie related pop-ups. When it's needed for the website to work properly, it will automatically accept the cookie policy for you (sometimes it will accept all and sometimes only necessary cookie categories, depending on what's easier to do). It doesn't delete cookies.
Other browsers are supported too. Check https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/ for info, support and donations.
Privacy policy related stuff:
If the user chooses "Report a cookie warning" from the menu, this add-on collects the URL of the current page and redirects user to the reporting page.
This addon periodicaly (usually once a year) notifies users about what has been and needs to be done.
Rate your experience
Report this add-on for abuse
If you think this add-on violates Mozilla's add-on policies or has security or privacy issues, please report these issues to Mozilla using this form.
Please don't use this form to report bugs or request add-on features; this report will be sent to Mozilla and not to the add-on developer.
PermissionsLearn more
This add-on needs to:
- Display notifications to you
- Access browser tabs
- Access browser activity during navigation
- Access your data for all websites
More information
- Add-on Links
- Version
- 3.4.7
- Size
- 435.6 KB
- Last updated
- a month ago (Apr 24, 2023)
- Related Categories
- License
- GNU General Public License v3.0
- Privacy Policy
- Read the privacy policy for this add-on
- Version History
Add to collection
Release notes for 3.4.7
Hey, hey! Version 3.4.7 has just been published:
1. 436 new global or website specific rules added - mostly for German, Norwegian, Dutch, Swedish and Spanish websites this time.
2. 137 old rules removed after rechecking to make the extension lighter.
3. Hours of work spent on this version: 72.
1. 436 new global or website specific rules added - mostly for German, Norwegian, Dutch, Swedish and Spanish websites this time.
2. 137 old rules removed after rechecking to make the extension lighter.
3. Hours of work spent on this version: 72.
More extensions by these developers
- There are no ratings yet
- There are no ratings yet
- There are no ratings yet
- There are no ratings yet
- There are no ratings yet
- There are no ratings yet