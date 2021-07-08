Reddit revolutionized—use a browser extension to enhance your favorite forum

Reddit is awash with great conversation (well, not all the time). There’s a Reddit message board for just about everybody—sports fans, gamers, poets inspired by food, people who like arms on birds—you get the idea.

If you spend time on Reddit, there are ways to greatly augment your experience with a browser extension…

Reddit Enhancement Suite

Used by more the two million Redditors across various browsers, Reddit Enhancement Suite is optimized to work with the beloved “old Reddit” (the website underwent a major redesign in 2018; you can still access the prior design by visiting old.reddit.com).

Reddit Enhancement Suite Andy Tuba, Ben by honestbleeps Reddit Enhancement Suite (RES) is a suite of tools to enhance your Reddit browsing experience. Rated 4.8 out of 5 Users: 231,639 You'll need Firefox to use this extension Download Firefox This extension is not currently available.

Key features:

Subreddit manager . Customize the top nav bar with your own subreddit shortcuts.

. Customize the top nav bar with your own subreddit shortcuts. Account switcher . Easily manage multiple Reddit accounts with a couple quick clicks.

. Easily manage multiple Reddit accounts with a couple quick clicks. Show “parent” comment on hover . When you mouse over a comment, its “parent” comment displays.

. When you mouse over a comment, its “parent” comment displays. Dashboard . Fully customizable dashboard showcases content from subreddits, your message inbox, and more.

. Fully customizable dashboard showcases content from subreddits, your message inbox, and more. Tag specific users and subreddits so their activity appears more prominently

specific users and subreddits so their activity appears more prominently Custom filters . Select words, subreddits, or even certain users that you want filtered out of your Reddit experience.

. Select words, subreddits, or even certain users that you want filtered out of your Reddit experience. New comment count . See the number of new comments on a thread since your last visit.

. See the number of new comments on a thread since your last visit. Never Ending Reddit. Just keep scrolling down the page; new content will continue loading (until you reach the end of the internet?).

Old Reddit Redirect

Speaking of the former design, Old Reddit Redirect provides a straightforward function. It simply ensures that every Reddit page you visit will redirect to the old.reddit.com domain.

Old Reddit Redirect by tomjwatson Ensure Reddit always loads the old design Rated 4.8 out of 5 Users: 29,612 You'll need Firefox to use this extension Download Firefox This extension is not currently available.

Sure, if you have a Reddit account the site gives you the option of using the old design, but with the browser extension you’ll get the old site regardless of being logged in or not. It’s also great for when you click Reddit links shared from the new domain.

Reddit on YouTube

Bring Reddit with you to YouTube. Whenever you’re on a YouTube page, Reddit on YouTube searches for Reddit posts that link to the video and embeds those comments into the YouTube comment area.

Reddit on Youtube by mkalash Adds Reddit comments to Youtube videos! Rated 3.7 out of 5 Users: 1,235 You'll need Firefox to use this extension Download Firefox This extension is not currently available.

You can easily toggle between Reddit and YouTube comments and select either one to be your default preference.

If there are multiple Reddit threads about the video you’re watching, the extension will display them in tab form in the YouTube comment section.

Reddit Ad Remover

Sick of seeing so many “Promoted” posts and paid advertisements in the feed and sidebar? Reddit Ad Remover silences the noise.

Reddit Ad Remover by Blizz3 Removes Reddit 'PROMOTED' posts and advertisements in the feed and sidebar. Rated 4.8 out of 5 Users: 423 You'll need Firefox to use this extension Download Firefox This extension is not currently available.

The extension even blocks auto-play video ads, which is great for people who don’t appreciate sudden bursts of commercial sound. Hey, somebody should create a subreddit about this!

Happy redditing, folks. Feel free to explore more news and media extensions on addons.mozilla.org.