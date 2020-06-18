Such2 Search 제작: Such2
such2.com supports a new social search function that runs searches directly on your favorite websites or frequently used websites.
확장 메타 데이터
사용됨
- 2
- 사용자
- 리뷰 없음
- 아직 평점이 없습니다
- 별점 없음
[Direct Search]
- Search directly on your favorite websites.
- Get the latest search results directly from your favorite websites.
[Customize]
- Just search for "such2" on the website you want to add.
- The installed extension automatically finds the search address and helps you customize your own search buttons.
[Extension]
- Browser Extension help your convenience.
- You can quickly run a direct search by clicking on the installed extension.
[Suggest a search url]
- Suggest a website where you can search for useful information.
- Search directly on your favorite websites.
- Get the latest search results directly from your favorite websites.
[Customize]
- Just search for "such2" on the website you want to add.
- The installed extension automatically finds the search address and helps you customize your own search buttons.
[Extension]
- Browser Extension help your convenience.
- You can quickly run a direct search by clicking on the installed extension.
[Suggest a search url]
- Suggest a website where you can search for useful information.
이 부가 기능을 신고하기
이 부가 기능이 Mozilla의 부가 기능 정책이나 안전, 개인정보 관련 문제로 위협한다고 생각되시면, 이 양식을 이용하여 Mozilla에 이 문제를 보고해 주십시오.
이 양식을 버그 신고나 기능 추가 요청용으로 사용하지 마십시오. 이 보고서는 Mozilla에 전송되며 개발자에게 전달되지 않습니다.
이 부가 기능이 할 수 있는 것:
- 파일 다운로드 및 브라우저 다운로드 기록 수정
- 방문 기록에 접근
- 확장 기능 사용 확인과 테마 관리
- 브라우저 탭에 접근
- 탐색중에 브라우저 활동에 접근
- 모든 웹사이트에서 사용자의 데이터에 접근
- 부가 기능 링크
- 버전
- 0.140
- 크기
- 69.91 KB
- 마지막 업데이트
- 3일 전 (2020년 6월 23일)
- 라이선스
- Mozilla Public License, version 2.0
- 버전 목록
- 아직 평점이 없습니다
- 아직 평점이 없습니다
- 아직 평점이 없습니다
- 아직 평점이 없습니다
- 아직 평점이 없습니다
- 아직 평점이 없습니다