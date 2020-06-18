확장 기능 워크샵개발자 허브Firefox 다운로드회원가입 또는 로그인
Such2 Search 미리보기

Such2 Search 제작: Such2

such2.com supports a new social search function that runs searches directly on your favorite websites or frequently used websites.

정보
[Direct Search]
- Search directly on your favorite websites.
- Get the latest search results directly from your favorite websites.


[Customize]
- Just search for "such2" on the website you want to add.
- The installed extension automatically finds the search address and helps you customize your own search buttons.


[Extension]
- Browser Extension help your convenience.
- You can quickly run a direct search by clicking on the installed extension.


[Suggest a search url]
- Suggest a website where you can search for useful information.
권한

이 부가 기능이 할 수 있는 것:

  • 파일 다운로드 및 브라우저 다운로드 기록 수정
  • 방문 기록에 접근
  • 확장 기능 사용 확인과 테마 관리
  • 브라우저 탭에 접근
  • 탐색중에 브라우저 활동에 접근
  • 모든 웹사이트에서 사용자의 데이터에 접근
