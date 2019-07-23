Tweak New Twitter par jbscript
Stay on the Latest Tweets timeline, reduce "engagement" and tone down some of Twitter's UI
Métadonnées de l’extension
Improve Twitter by:
These features all default to enabled and can be configured in the extension's options.
- Always using the Latest Tweets (chronological) timeline - automatically switches you back when Twitter decides they'd rather you were on the "Home" (algorithmic) timeline because "engagement"
- Moving retweets to a separate Retweets timeline, or hiding them entirely
- Hiding "Who to follow" / "Follow some Topics" etc. sections in the timeline
- Fast blocking - skips the confirmation dialog when you try to block someone
- Removing sidebar content (Trends, Who to follow, sidefooter)
- Hiding the account switcher
- Hiding the Messages drawer
- Removing some less-used links from the primary nav (Explore, Bookmarks, Links)
- Using the site's base font size and normal font weight in the primary nav to make it less distracting (using your selected font size from the Display / Customize your view dialog)
Le développeur de cette extension demande que vous l’aidiez à assurer la poursuite de son développement en lui versant une petite contribution.
Ce module peut :
- Accéder à vos données pour twitter.com
- Accéder à vos données pour mobile.twitter.com
- Liens du module
- Version
- 1.22
- Taille
- 27,25 Ko
- Dernière mise à jour
- il y a 13 heures (9 juil. 2020)
- Licence
- Licence MIT/X11
- Historique des versions
Fixed conflict with the separate retweets feature and Twitter's new 'Retweets and comments' feature
