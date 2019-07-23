Atelier sur les extensionsPôle développeurTélécharger FirefoxS’inscrire ou se connecter
Aperçu de Tweak New Twitter

Tweak New Twitter par jbscript

Stay on the Latest Tweets timeline, reduce "engagement" and tone down some of Twitter's UI

À propos de cette extension
Improve Twitter by:
  • Always using the Latest Tweets (chronological) timeline - automatically switches you back when Twitter decides they'd rather you were on the "Home" (algorithmic) timeline because "engagement"
  • Moving retweets to a separate Retweets timeline, or hiding them entirely
  • Hiding "Who to follow" / "Follow some Topics" etc. sections in the timeline
  • Fast blocking - skips the confirmation dialog when you try to block someone
  • Removing sidebar content (Trends, Who to follow, sidefooter)
  • Hiding the account switcher
  • Hiding the Messages drawer
  • Removing some less-used links from the primary nav (Explore, Bookmarks, Links)
  • Using the site's base font size and normal font weight in the primary nav to make it less distracting (using your selected font size from the Display / Customize your view dialog)

These features all default to enabled and can be configured in the extension's options.
Permissions

Ce module peut :

  • Accéder à vos données pour twitter.com
  • Accéder à vos données pour mobile.twitter.com
En savoir plus à propos des permissions
Version
1.22
Taille
27,25 Ko
Dernière mise à jour
il y a 13 heures (9 juil. 2020)
Licence
Licence MIT/X11
Notes de version pour la version 1.22
Fixed conflict with the separate retweets feature and Twitter's new 'Retweets and comments' feature
