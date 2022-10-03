TranslateLocally for Firefox par Jelmer van der Linde
TranslateLocally for Firefox is a webextension that enables local and private in-page translations for web browsers. It is a stand-alone extension, but can integrate with TranslateLocally for custom models and even better performance.
TranslateLocally brings state-of-the-art machine translation to your own, private device. Unlike other translators, it does not rely on the cloud. Your text never leaves your device. And it also works just as fast when you have a bad or no connection to the internet.
Features:
Supported languages:
Support for more languages will come once the HPLT project gets underway.
This extension for Firefox integrates the features of TranslateLocally in your browser. It works without the TranslateLocally desktop application but if you have it installed TranslateLocally for Firefox will work even faster and share the translation language models with the desktop app.
TranslateLocally is one of the products to come out of the Bergamot project. The Bergamot Project Consortium is coordinated by the University of Edinburgh with partners Charles University in Prague, the University of Sheffield, University of Tartu, and Mozilla. This project has received funding from the 🇪🇺 European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 825303.
