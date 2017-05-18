Don't Fuck With Paste par Aaron R
This add-on stops websites from blocking copy and paste for password fields and other input fields.
This add-on stops websites from blocking copy and paste actions for password fields and other input fields.
Test page available here, try before downloading the add-on then installing the add-on, activate it, and try again: https://jsfiddle.net/aaronraimist/6qrnwcjp/28/show
Source code available here: https://github.com/aaronraimist/DontFuckWithPaste
This add-on was originally created by Jacob Swanner for Chrome is now available in Firefox. Please don't ask Jacob for support with the Firefox version of the add-on.
- Accéder aux onglets du navigateur
- Accéder à vos données pour tous les sites web
- Version
- 2.7
- Taille
- 164,52 Ko
- Dernière mise à jour
- il y a 4 ans (22 août 2020)
- La licence MIT
Notes de version pour la version 2.7
- Prevent saving of empty rules
- Prevent empty rules from matching all sites
- Prevent blocking of cut events
- Escape periods in auto-generated patterns
- Link to options page from popup
- Reword "Add Rule" button to "Add Pattern" to match other verbiage
