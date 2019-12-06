Connexion
Automatic handling of GDPR consent forms

À propos de cette extension
Cookie pop-ups are designed to be confusing and make you 'agree' to be tracked. This add-on automatically answers consent pop-ups for you, so you can't be manipulated. Set your preferences once, and let the technology do the rest!

This add-on is built and maintained by workers at Aarhus University in Denmark. We are privacy researchers that got tired of seeing how companies violate the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Because the organisations that enforce the GDPR do not have enough resources, we built this add-on to help them out.

We looked at 680 pop-ups and combined their data processing purposes into 5 categories that you can toggle on or off. Sometimes our categories don't perfectly match those on the website, so then we will choose the more privacy preserving option.
Notes de version pour la version 1.0.12
Visual indicator as extension badge while searching/handling a CMP.

Added option "noTimeout" to ClickAction, that if used, prevents COM from using even a setTimeout(0) after the click, this is sometimes needed for performance reasons.

Added OnOffMatcher that has a css selector for both on and off state of a consent. This enables us to only click if the state is wrong, saving clicks, and potential performance improvement.

Removed some left over logging, that was not behind the debugLog flag.

Fixed a bug realted to multiple CMP searches running on top of each other.

Added negateChildFilter option, that enables a childfilter to filter out possible targets, based on not having a specific child. (:has, is not supported in all browsers yet)
