Consent-O-Matic par dkGof
Automatic handling of GDPR consent forms
Télécharger Firefox et obtenir l’extension
Vous avez besoin de Firefox pour utiliser cette extension
Métadonnées de l’extension
Captures d’écran
À propos de cette extension
Cookie pop-ups are designed to be confusing and make you 'agree' to be tracked. This add-on automatically answers consent pop-ups for you, so you can't be manipulated. Set your preferences once, and let the technology do the rest!
This add-on is built and maintained by workers at Aarhus University in Denmark. We are privacy researchers that got tired of seeing how companies violate the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Because the organisations that enforce the GDPR do not have enough resources, we built this add-on to help them out.
We looked at 680 pop-ups and combined their data processing purposes into 5 categories that you can toggle on or off. Sometimes our categories don't perfectly match those on the website, so then we will choose the more privacy preserving option.
This add-on is built and maintained by workers at Aarhus University in Denmark. We are privacy researchers that got tired of seeing how companies violate the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Because the organisations that enforce the GDPR do not have enough resources, we built this add-on to help them out.
We looked at 680 pop-ups and combined their data processing purposes into 5 categories that you can toggle on or off. Sometimes our categories don't perfectly match those on the website, so then we will choose the more privacy preserving option.
Évaluez votre expérience
Signaler ce module
Si vous pensez que ce module va à l’encontre de la Politique de Mozilla sur les modules complémentaires, ou si vous pensez que ce module peut poser des problèmes de sécurité ou porter atteinte à la vie privée, merci de signaler ces problèmes à Mozilla en utilisant ce formulaire.
Merci de ne pas utiliser ce formulaire pour signaler des problèmes ou pour demander l’ajout de fonctionnalités à ce module. Ce formulaire est envoyé à Mozilla et non au développeur du module.
PermissionsEn savoir plus
Ce module a besoin de :
- Accéder à vos données pour tous les sites web
Plus d’informations
- Liens du module
- Version
- 1.0.12
- Taille
- 166,1 Ko
- Dernière mise à jour
- il y a un mois (23 févr. 2023)
- Catégories associées
- Licence
- La licence MIT
- Politique de confidentialité
- Lire la politique de confidentialité de ce module
- Historique des versions
- Étiquettes
Ajouter à la collection
Notes de version pour la version 1.0.12
Visual indicator as extension badge while searching/handling a CMP.
Added option "noTimeout" to ClickAction, that if used, prevents COM from using even a setTimeout(0) after the click, this is sometimes needed for performance reasons.
Added OnOffMatcher that has a css selector for both on and off state of a consent. This enables us to only click if the state is wrong, saving clicks, and potential performance improvement.
Removed some left over logging, that was not behind the debugLog flag.
Fixed a bug realted to multiple CMP searches running on top of each other.
Added negateChildFilter option, that enables a childfilter to filter out possible targets, based on not having a specific child. (:has, is not supported in all browsers yet)
Added option "noTimeout" to ClickAction, that if used, prevents COM from using even a setTimeout(0) after the click, this is sometimes needed for performance reasons.
Added OnOffMatcher that has a css selector for both on and off state of a consent. This enables us to only click if the state is wrong, saving clicks, and potential performance improvement.
Removed some left over logging, that was not behind the debugLog flag.
Fixed a bug realted to multiple CMP searches running on top of each other.
Added negateChildFilter option, that enables a childfilter to filter out possible targets, based on not having a specific child. (:has, is not supported in all browsers yet)
Plus de modules créés par dkGof
- Il n’y a aucune note pour l’instant
- Il n’y a aucune note pour l’instant
- Il n’y a aucune note pour l’instant
- Il n’y a aucune note pour l’instant
- Il n’y a aucune note pour l’instant
- Il n’y a aucune note pour l’instant