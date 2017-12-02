Atelier sur les extensionsPôle développeurTélécharger FirefoxS’inscrire ou se connecter
Shows an orange cloud in the toolbar when you are browsing a site that uses Cloudflare.

Claire shows you the Cloudflare detailed information about your each page request.
À propos de cette extension
The toolbar icon glows orange if the site is on Cloudflare, and also provides heads-up status of the site's IPv6, Railgun, and HTTP/2 status.

Clicking on the toolbar icon shows this information again, along with the POP serving the current request, an easy way to copy the Ray ID, and a quick link to open the site's CDN debug page.
Version
0.11.1
Dernière mise à jour
il y a un an (22 févr. 2018)
Licence
Licence MIT/X11
Historique des versions
Permissions

Ce module peut :

  • Accéder à vos données pour tous les sites web
  • Ajouter des données dans le presse-papiers
  • Accéder aux onglets du navigateur
  • Accéder à l’activité du navigateur pendant la navigation
En savoir plus à propos des permissions
Notes de version pour la version 0.11.1
This is a fairly small release to lay the groundwork for a visual refresh of Claire.

Fix:
- begin transition to modern CSS by bundling with Webpack
- replace jQuery with DOM API
- remove unsafe-eval CSP directive used for the long removed Google Maps functionality
