The toolbar icon glows orange if the site is on Cloudflare, and also provides heads-up status of the site's IPv6, Railgun, and HTTP/2 status.
Clicking on the toolbar icon shows this information again, along with the POP serving the current request, an easy way to copy the Ray ID, and a quick link to open the site's CDN debug page.
