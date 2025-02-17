Connexion
Aperçu de Certificate Trust

Certificate Trust par devmni

This add-on shows with a colored icon, whether the SSL/TLS certificate currently used by the website for is classified as trustworthy by Mozilla or only by the local computer. Helps to identify proxies.

4 (1 reviews)
10 utilisateurs·trices
À propos de cette extension
This add-on shows with a colored icon, whether the SSL/TLS certificate currently used by the website for the HTTPS connection is classified as trustworthy by Mozilla or only by the local computer, or if it is only self-signed or a http connection. It helps, for example, to recognize (company) proxies, which are also displayed by Firefox with a green lock by default.

https://github.com/devmni/Certificate_Trust
Noté 4 par 1 personne

Le nombre d’étoiles est enregistré

5
0
4
1
3
0
2
0
1
0
Autorisations nécessaires :

  • Accéder aux onglets du navigateur
  • Accéder à vos données pour tous les sites web
Version
1.0.0
Taille
536,69 Ko
Dernière mise à jour
il y a 7 mois (19 févr. 2025)
