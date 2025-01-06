YouTube No Translation by YouGo
Keeps YouTube content in its original language (Titles, Audio Tracks, Descriptions...)
Available on Firefox for Android™Available on Firefox for Android™
48,644 Users48,644 Users
Extension Metadata
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About this extension
This is an open source Add-on preventing automatic translation on YouTube.
FEATURES ✨ :
• 🏷️ VIDEO TITLES : Keep titles in their original language
• 🔊 AUDIO TRACKS : Choose your default audio track : Always original, or a specific language (if available). This feature is DESKTOP-ONLY
• 📝 DESCRIPTIONS : Prevent description translations
• 🖼️ THUMBNAILS : Switch back to original thumbnails
• 💬 SUBTITLES : Set your preferred language. If your language is not available, subtitles are disabled
🙏 💌 This Add-On is free to use so it can remain accessible to everyone but if you find it valuable, and if you can afford it, you can support its development with a pay-what-you-want contribution on KO-FI
🔒 Privacy guaranteed: No tracking, no data collection, no sneaky stuff. The add-on only does its job and minds its own business.
🛠️ You can find the source code here
Also available on Chrome Web Store for Chromium browsers.
Want to report an issue or suggest a feature? You can do it here
This add-on is not affiliated with YouTube™ or Google™.
FEATURES ✨ :
• 🏷️ VIDEO TITLES : Keep titles in their original language
• 🔊 AUDIO TRACKS : Choose your default audio track : Always original, or a specific language (if available). This feature is DESKTOP-ONLY
• 📝 DESCRIPTIONS : Prevent description translations
• 🖼️ THUMBNAILS : Switch back to original thumbnails
• 💬 SUBTITLES : Set your preferred language. If your language is not available, subtitles are disabled
🙏 💌 This Add-On is free to use so it can remain accessible to everyone but if you find it valuable, and if you can afford it, you can support its development with a pay-what-you-want contribution on KO-FI
🔒 Privacy guaranteed: No tracking, no data collection, no sneaky stuff. The add-on only does its job and minds its own business.
🛠️ You can find the source code here
Also available on Chrome Web Store for Chromium browsers.
Want to report an issue or suggest a feature? You can do it here
This add-on is not affiliated with YouTube™ or Google™.
Rated 4.9 by 359 reviewers
Permissions and data
Required permissions:
- Access your data for sites in the youtube.com domain
- Access your data for sites in the youtube-nocookie.com domain
Optional permissions:
- Access your data for sites in the youtube.com domain
- Access your data for sites in the youtube-nocookie.com domain
Data collection:
- The developer says this extension doesn't require data collection.
More information
- Add-on Links
- Version
- 2.24.1
- Size
- 177.55 KB
- Last updated
- 23 days ago (May 26, 2026)
- Related Categories
- Version History
- Add to collection
The developer of this extension asks that you help support its continued development by making a small contribution.