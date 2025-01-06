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Preview of YouTube No Translation

YouTube No Translation by YouGo

Keeps YouTube content in its original language (Titles, Audio Tracks, Descriptions...)

Available on Firefox for Android™
4.9 (359 reviews)
48,644 Users
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About this extension
This is an open source Add-on preventing automatic translation on YouTube.

FEATURES ✨ :
• 🏷️ VIDEO TITLES : Keep titles in their original language
• 🔊 AUDIO TRACKS : Choose your default audio track : Always original, or a specific language (if available). This feature is DESKTOP-ONLY
• 📝 DESCRIPTIONS : Prevent description translations
• 🖼️ THUMBNAILS : Switch back to original thumbnails
• 💬 SUBTITLES : Set your preferred language. If your language is not available, subtitles are disabled

🙏 💌 This Add-On is free to use so it can remain accessible to everyone but if you find it valuable, and if you can afford it, you can support its development with a pay-what-you-want contribution on KO-FI

🔒 Privacy guaranteed: No tracking, no data collection, no sneaky stuff. The add-on only does its job and minds its own business.
🛠️ You can find the source code here

Also available on Chrome Web Store for Chromium browsers.

Want to report an issue or suggest a feature? You can do it here

This add-on is not affiliated with YouTube™ or Google™.
Rated 4.9 by 359 reviewers

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Permissions and data

Required permissions:

  • Access your data for sites in the youtube.com domain
  • Access your data for sites in the youtube-nocookie.com domain

Optional permissions:

  • Access your data for sites in the youtube.com domain
  • Access your data for sites in the youtube-nocookie.com domain

Data collection:

  • The developer says this extension doesn't require data collection.
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More information
Version
2.24.1
Size
177.55 KB
Last updated
23 days ago (May 26, 2026)
Version History
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