Snowflake by The Tor Project
Snowflake is a WebRTC pluggable transport for Tor.
Enabling this extension turns your browser into a proxy that connects Tor users in censored regions to the Tor network.
Extension Metadata
Snowflake is a WebRTC pluggable transport for Tor.
Snowflake allows you to share access to free and open communication on the Internet with censored Internet users around the world. Enabling this extension turns your browser into a proxy that connects Tor users in censored regions to the Tor network. Clients will make WebRTC connections to your browser, which will then proxy information between them and the default Snowflake bridge.
Important note: if you are a user in a censored country who wishes to connect to Tor, you should download Tor Browser: https://www.torproject.org/download/. This extension is for those who would like to volunteer to proxy users to the Tor network.
There is no need to worry about which websites the clients are accessing through your proxy. Their visible browsing IP address will match their Tor exit node, not yours.
For more detailed information about how Snowflake works and for instructions on how to report bugs, see our documentation at https://snowflake.torproject.org/. For more information about Tor Project, visit https://www.torproject.org/.
- Version
- 0.5.4
- 132.12 KB
- 4 days ago (Apr 12, 2021)
- 3-clause BSD License
- Updated translations
- Added new Burmese (my) locale
