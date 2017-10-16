SiteStacks for Firefox - Instant Tech Lookup by Siftery

Developer HubDownload FirefoxRegister or Log in

SiteStacks lets you instantly look up the technology stack behind any website

Why use SiteStacks for your Tech Lookups?

A. It's lightweight: The one-click technology lookup runs entirely on our servers. No content insertions or background processes to slow down your browsing. It's like your favorite search engine.

B. It's secure: SiteStacks doesn't download any of your browsing data - only your current URL is passed along.

C. More data: SiteStacks is supported by Siftery and its library of over 40,000 products. SiteStacks includes data for some products that isn't publicly available anywhere else.

D. More accurate data: The data on SiteStacks is constantly being validated by the Siftery user community. This built-in constant feedback loop promotes data accuracy.

Questions? Feedback? Let us know - we'd like to hear from you!

1.0.1
2 months ago (Oct 16, 2017)
Mozilla Public License, version 2.0
Release notes for 1.0.1

