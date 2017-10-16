SiteStacks for Firefox - Instant Tech Lookup by Siftery

About this extension
Why use SiteStacks for your Tech Lookups?
A. It's lightweight: The one-click technology lookup runs entirely on our servers. No content insertions or background processes to slow down your browsing. It's like your favorite search engine.
B. It's secure: SiteStacks doesn't download any of your browsing data - only your current URL is passed along.
C. More data: SiteStacks is supported by Siftery and its library of over 40,000 products. SiteStacks includes data for some products that isn't publicly available anywhere else.
D. More accurate data: The data on SiteStacks is constantly being validated by the Siftery user community. This built-in constant feedback loop promotes data accuracy.
Questions? Feedback? Let us know - we'd like to hear from you!
