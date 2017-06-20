Icon of LINER - Web/PDF Highlighter

LINER - Web/PDF Highlighter 1.2.8 Compatible with Firefox 57+

by LINER

"LINER" helps you highlight sentences on the web. Highlight your favorite texts.
LINER saves all your highlights made across mobile and desktop. Share highlighted pages instead of sharing the entire article. Leave sentence-level feedback on web page

Download for Linux Download for Mac OS X Download for Windows

Privacy Policy Permissions

This add-on is not compatible with your version of Firefox because of the following: