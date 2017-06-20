To try the thousands of add-ons available here, download Mozilla Firefox, a fast, free way to surf the Web!Close
LINER - Web/PDF Highlighter 1.2.8 Compatible with Firefox 57+
by LINER
"LINER" helps you highlight sentences on the web. Highlight your favorite texts.
LINER saves all your highlights made across mobile and desktop. Share highlighted pages instead of sharing the entire article. Leave sentence-level feedback on web page
About this Add-on
Version Information
Version 1.2.8
Fixed login bug
Source code released under Custom License
- What's this?
