Icon of Email This

Email This 1.1.0 Compatible with Firefox 57+

by Bharani

Remove clutter from web pages and save ad-free articles to your email inbox for later reading.
Email This is a simpler alternative to bookmark and "read later" tools like Pocket, Instapaper & Readability.

Download Now

Privacy Policy Permissions

This add-on is not compatible with your version of Firefox because of the following: