Email This 1.1.0 Compatible with Firefox 57+
by Bharani
Remove clutter from web pages and save ad-free articles to your email inbox for later reading.
About this Add-on
Email This is a simpler alternative to bookmark and "read later" tools like Pocket, Instapaper & Readability.
This service will send you an email with the contents of the article that you find interesting. Since an email client is something that comes built-in with all devices (mobiles, tables, PCs and Laptops), there is no need to install any additional applications to read your saved bookmarks.
Emails are automatically synced to your email clients, so you can read your articles even when you are offline.
Extension features
* Save any web page or article using the toolbar button
* Save the current page with a keyboard shortcut
* Right-click and save links without opening them. We will open up that link, extract useful content from it and send you an email with its contents.
* Automatically adds a bookmarklet that lets you save pages from mobile and tablet devices (Chrome for Android, iPhone, iPad etc).
* Completely free to use.
Version Information
Version 1.1.0
* Added support for saving prominent images from web pages.
* [NEW] Right-click and save PDFs, PPTs, DOCX files, Excel Sheets and Images as email attachments.
- Source code released under Mozilla Public License, version 2.0
