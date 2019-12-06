Consent-O-Maticby dkGof
Automatic handling of GDPR consent forms
Extension Metadata
Cookie pop-ups are designed to be confusing and make you 'agree' to be tracked. This add-on automatically answers consent pop-ups for you, so you can't be manipulated. Set your preferences once, and let the technology do the rest!
This add-on is built and maintained by workers at Aarhus University in Denmark. We are privacy researchers that got tired of seeing how companies violate the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Because the organisations that enforce the GDPR do not have enough resources, we built this add-on to help them out.
We looked at 680 pop-ups and combined their data processing purposes into 5 categories that you can toggle on or off. Sometimes our categories don't perfectly match those on the website, so then we will choose the more privacy preserving option.
This add-on can:
- Access your data for all websites
- Version
- 0.9.2
- Size
- 73.1 KB
- Last updated
- 14 days ago (Feb 27, 2020)
- License
- All Rights Reserved
- Version History
Removed debugging with console.log
