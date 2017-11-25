Chrome Store Foxified by Nicolas Aragone, Noitidart

Screenshots
About this extension
This add-on is for users who want to install Chrome extensions into Firefox. As Mozilla completes the WebExtensions API more and more Chrome extensions will work in Firefox.
No Google account is needed for this to work. If you do want to install the addon permanently, you will need an account on this website (addons.mozilla.org) - this will allow the addon to be "signed".
How To
Important Notes
Chrome Store Foxified in the Media
GHacks :: How to install Google Chrome extensions in Firefox - by Martin Brinkmann
Explanation on Signed vs Unsigned Addons
By default "Chrome Store Foxified" addon will try to sign addons and install them. This is because the only way to install an addon permanently into Firefox, is by *signing it*.
Unsigned addons can however be installed current session only. This is known as "Temporary Addon Install". Temporary addons are automatically uninstalled when Firefox closes. An addon that is *not signed* can only be installed as a temporary addon.
Credits
Chrome Extension Downloader for Method
Tew for CRX/ZIP Conversion
Noitidart for Development
Juest for Testing, Idea and Motivation
Special Thanks to Translators
Future Plans
Continue localization, please help by joining at BabelZilla - http://beta.babelzilla.org/projects/p/chrome-store-foxified/
Known Limitations
No Google account is needed for this to work. If you do want to install the addon permanently, you will need an account on this website (addons.mozilla.org) - this will allow the addon to be "signed".
How To
- Go to the Google Chrome Webstore. You do not need to login with a Google account.
- Go to the "Extensions" section
- Find any extension you like, and you will see a button "Add to Firefox". Click it.
- If you want to "permanently install" it, then you must login to addons.mozilla.org and have cookies enabled. If cookies are disabled then the addon cannot see that you are logged in. Please see support topic - https://github.com/Noitidart/Chrome-Store-Foxified/issues/49#issuecomment-259261125
Important Notes
- Please ONLY report installation issues, not issues with the extensions themselves! We only provide a way to install existing Chrome extensions.
- Not all Google Chrome extension will work even though they succesfully installed.The "Mozilla WebExtension API" is what runs Google Chrome extensions. This API is a work in progress by the Mozilla team, when the team finishes the API, all Chrome extensions will work. See the "Known Limitations" section at bottom.
- Currently only supports installing "Extensions" from the Chrome Web Store. "Apps" and "Themes" will not currently work. This is also due to the WebExtension API not supporting it.
Chrome Store Foxified in the Media
GHacks :: How to install Google Chrome extensions in Firefox - by Martin Brinkmann
Explanation on Signed vs Unsigned Addons
By default "Chrome Store Foxified" addon will try to sign addons and install them. This is because the only way to install an addon permanently into Firefox, is by *signing it*.
Unsigned addons can however be installed current session only. This is known as "Temporary Addon Install". Temporary addons are automatically uninstalled when Firefox closes. An addon that is *not signed* can only be installed as a temporary addon.
Credits
Chrome Extension Downloader for Method
Tew for CRX/ZIP Conversion
Noitidart for Development
Juest for Testing, Idea and Motivation
Special Thanks to Translators
Arabic - noureddin (@BabelZilla)
Catalan - Rabbitter (@BabelZilla)
German - pinsky (@BabelZilla)
Greek - Vangelis Katsoulas (@BabelZilla)
Spanish (Spain) - AlePerez92 (@BabelZilla)
Estonian - mdr.ksk (@BabelZilla)
Finnish - tumpio (@BabelZilla)
French - Facy5 (@BabelZilla), Goofy (@BabelZilla)
Indonesian - hermawanadhis (@BabelZilla)
Italian - swordxh (@BabelZilla)
Japanese - mar (@BabelZilla)
Dutch - Tonnes (@BabelZilla)
Polish - Teo (@BabelZilla)
Portuguese (Brazil) - Ghelman (@BabelZilla)
Russian - veadarkin (@BabelZilla)
Turkish - alfapegasi (@BabelZilla)
Chinese (Simplified) - yfdyh000 (@BabelZilla)
Chinese (Traditional) - Goldie (@BabelZilla)
Future Plans
Continue localization, please help by joining at BabelZilla - http://beta.babelzilla.org/projects/p/chrome-store-foxified/
Known Limitations
- Everything outlined in Chrome incompatibilities applies here
- One such incompatibility is that extensions cannot use localized names. Therefore if the Chrome Extension has a localized name, after it is installed to Firefox the name will be something like "__MSG_CHROME_EXTENSION_NAME__". This is the unlocalized form. This will be fixed Soon™ by the Mozilla WebExtensions API team.