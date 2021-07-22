Too many open tabs? Extensions to the rescue!

The first step in getting help with your tab hoarding problem is to admit you have a tab hoarding problem. Whatever the reason may be—your job requires you to have dozens of open tabs or the rows of tabs represent your neverending “read later” list—you can regain control of this spiraling situation with the right browser extension.

Tree Style Tab

Organize your tabs into a clean, cascading “tree” format. Tree Style Tab opens new tabs as “branches” of the parent tab, so all of your open tabs are automatically organized in an easy-to-glance tree branch layout.

If you’re someone who likes to visually organize information, Tree Style Tab can be a real game changer. It’s very simple to use—just drag n drop different branches to reorganize your clusters of open tabs.

Tree Style Tab keeps your tabs tucked away in a tidy sidebar.

OneTab

For the times you suddenly find yourself overwhelmed with a bazillion open tabs, OneTab is your page overload panic button.

Just hit OneTab’s toolbar button and all open tabs get tucked away into a single scrollable page. Save major CPU and memory with all pages now dormant. Reactivate them one by one or all at once.

With the click of a mouse OneTab turns all your open tabs into a single list on a page.

Tab Stash

Click the Tab Stash toolbar button and bam!—all those open tabs get stored as bookmarks, which presents intriguing possibilities.

With tabs temporarily saved as bookmarks listed in a foldaway sidebar menu, you’re free to treat them as either easily navigable links to your previously open tabs, or save them permanently as individual or grouped bookmarks. Firefox Sync users will automatically have their Tab Stash bookmarks synced to other devices.

Tab Stash elegantly organizes tab overload.

Simple Tab Groups

Great for dealing with lots (and lots) of tab groupings, Simple Tab Groups gives you an easy way to navigate a bunch of tab clusters.

Click the extension’s toolbar button to pull up a menu that lets you easily navigate your groups of open tabs, or specific pages. If you deal with a mass volume of open tabs—like say hundreds of tabs organized across a couple dozen groups—Simple Tab Groups is the extension for you.

Simple Tab Groups is great for dealing with a huge volume of tabs.

Tab Session Manager

Save and restore the full state of batches of open tabs with Tab Session Manager.

If you find yourself opening a lot of new windows and filling them up with open tabs, Tab Session Manager lets you easily save the state of the entire window and its tabs so you’re free to close it down altogether until future recall. The extension also supports auto-save features, cloud sync, session import/export, and more.

Tab Reloader

Do you have a need for frequent page refreshes across numerous tabs? Maybe you’re in a shopping queue waiting for limited availability items? Perhaps you want a news feed refreshed consistently? Whatever your reason, Tab Reloader gives you the ability to set your own custom time intervals for page refreshes.

The extension gives you great individual page control. Additional features include:

Set different reload time intervals per page, or per a group of tabs within the same window

Set reloading to occur if pages are active or not

Create custom reload rules for tabs within designated hostnames

Manage everything conveniently from a toolbar menu

Choose to automatically start your view at the bottom of a freshly reloaded page, should new content appear there

Auto Tab Discard

Laser focused on a singularly important task, Auto Tab Discard simply suspends all activity for any background tabs, saving you CPU and memory load.

A streamlined toolbar menu allows for a few other handy actions as well, like discarding specific tabs you don’t need anymore, whitelisting domains so you never accidentally discard them, retrieving accidentally discarded tabs, and more.

Best of luck retaking control of all those tabs! Explore more tab extensions on addons.mozilla.org.