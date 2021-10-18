How to choose the right password manager browser extension

All good password managers should, of course, effectively secure passwords; and they all basically do the same thing—you create a single, easy-to-remember master password to access your labyrinth of complex logins. Password managers not only spare you the hassle of remembering a maze of logins; they can also offer suggestions to help make your passwords even stronger. Fortunately there’s no shortage of capable password protectors out there. But with so many options, how to choose the one that’ll work best for you?

Here are some of our favorite password managers. They all offer excellent password protection, but with distinct areas of strength.

What are the best FREE password manager extensions?

Bitwarden

With the ability to create unlimited passwords across as many devices as you like, Bitwarden – Free Password Manager is one of the best budget-minded choices.

Fortunately you don’t have to sacrifice strong security just because Bitwarden is free. The extension provides advanced end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption for extraordinary protection.

Paid tiers include Team and Business plans that offer additional benefits like priority tech support, self-hosting capabilities, and more.



Roboform Password Manager

Also utilizing end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption, Roboform has a limited but potent feature set.

A very intuitive interface makes it easy to manage compelling features like…

Sync with 2FA apps (e.g. Google Authenticator)

Sync your Roboform data across multiple devices

Single-click logins

Automatically save new passwords

Handles multi-step logins

Strong password generator

7 form-filling templates for common cases (Person, Business, Passport, Address, Credit Card, Bank Account, Car, Custom)

Roboform makes it easy to manage your most sensitive data like banking information.

LastPass Password Manager

If you’re searching for an all-around solid password manager on desktop, Lastpass is a worthy consideration. Its free tier supports only one device, but you get a robust feature set if you’re okay with a single device limitation (price tiers available for multiple device and user plans).

LastPass Password Manager by LastPass Recommended LastPass, an award-winning password manager, saves your passwords and gives you secure access from every computer and mobile device.

Key features include…

Simple, intuitive interface

Security Dashboard suggests password improvements and performs Dark Web monitoring to see if any of your vital information has leaked

suggests password improvements and performs Dark Web monitoring to see if any of your vital information has leaked Multi-factor authentication

Save all types of auto-fill forms like credit cards, addresses, banking information, etc.

What are the most professional grade password managers?

1Password

The most full featured password manager available, 1Password is not only a password manager but a dynamic digital vault system that secures private notes, financial information, auto-fill forms, and more. With a slick, intuitive interface, the extension makes managing your sensitive information a breeze.

1Password by 1Password The best way to experience 1Password in your browser. Easily sign in to sites, generate passwords, and store secure information, including logins, credit cards, notes, and more.

The “catch” is that 1Password has no free tier (just a free trial period). But the cost of 1Password may be worth it for folks who want effective password management (end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption) plus a bevy of other great features like…

Vaults help you keep your various protected areas (e.g. passwords, financial info, addresses, etc.) segregated so if your 1Password account is set for family or business, it’s easy to grant specific Vault access to certain members.

help you keep your various protected areas (e.g. passwords, financial info, addresses, etc.) segregated so if your 1Password account is set for family or business, it’s easy to grant specific Vault access to certain members. Watchtower is a collection of security services that alert you to emerging 1Password threats, potentially compromised logins, and more

is a collection of security services that alert you to emerging 1Password threats, potentially compromised logins, and more Travel mode is great for international travellers; when Vaults are in Travel mode they’ll automatically become inaccessible when you cross over potentially insecure borders

is great for international travellers; when Vaults are in Travel mode they’ll automatically become inaccessible when you cross over potentially insecure borders App support across Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, and Chrome OS

across Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, and Chrome OS Two-factor authentication for additional protection

From individual to family, team, and full-scale enterprise plans, you can see if 1Password’s pricing tiers are worth it for you.

MYKI Password Manager & Authenticator

With a unique, decentralized approach to data storage plus other distinct features, MYKI stands apart in many interesting ways from its password manager peers. Do note, however, that MYKI is optimized to work best with a mobile device, should that be a consideration.

Beautifully designed and easy to use, MYKI handles all the standard stuff you’d expect—it creates and stores strong passwords and has various auto-fill functions. Where MYKI earns distinction is through two key features:

Local data storage. Your passwords and other personal info only exist on your devices—not some remote cloud service. Reasonable minds may differ on the security benefits of cloud versus local storage, but if you’re concerned about your information existing on a cloud service that could be compromised, you might consider keeping all this critical data within your localized system Mobile device optimization. While you don’t need a mobile device to use MYKI as a basic password manager, the extension is certainly augmented by a mobile companion; with an integrated iOS or Android device you can… Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for added security Enable biometric authentication (e.g. iOS Touch ID, Windows Hello, etc.) and avoid a master password

These are some of our favorite browser based password managers. Feel free to explore more password managers on addons.mozilla.org.

