2025 Staff Pick Add-ons

While nearly half of all Firefox users have installed an add-on, it’s safe to say nearly all Firefox staffers use add-ons. I polled a few of my peers and here are some of our staff favorite add-ons of 2025…

Falling Snow Animated Theme

Enjoy the soothing mood of Falling Snow Animated Theme. This motion-animated dark theme turns Firefox into a calm wintry night as snowflakes cascade around the corners of your browser.

Privacy Badger

The flagship anti-tracking extension from privacy proponents at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Privacy Badger is built to look for a certain set of actions that indicate a web page is trying to secretly track you.

Privacy Badger by EFF Technologists Recommended Available on Firefox for Android™ Available on Firefox for Android™ Automatically learns to block hidden trackers. Made by the leading digital rights nonprofit EFF to stop companies from spying on you. Rated 4.8 out of 5 Users: 1,919,552 You'll need Firefox to use this extension Download Firefox and get the extension This extension is not currently available.

Zero set up required. Just install Privacy Badger and it will automatically search for third-party cookies, HTML5 local storage “supercookies,” canvas fingerprinting, and other sneaky tracking methods.

Adaptive Tab Bar Color

Turn Firefox into an internet chameleon. Adaptive Tab Bar Color changes the colors of Firefox to match whatever website you’re visiting.

It’s beautifully simple and sublime. No setup required, but you’re free to make subtle adjustments to color contrast patterns and assign specific colors for websites.

Rainy Spring Sakura by MaDonna

Created by one of the most prolific theme designers in the Firefox community, MaDonna, we love Rainy Spring Sakura’s bucolic mix of calming colors.

It’s like instant Zen mode for Firefox.

Return YouTube Dislike

Do you like the Dislike? YouTube removed the thumbs-down display, but fortunately Return YouTube Dislike came along to restore our view into the sometimes brutal truth of audience sentiment.

Other Firefox users seem to agree…

“Does exactly what the name suggests. Can’t see myself without this extension. Seriously, bad move on YouTube for removing such a vital tool.”

Firefox user OFG

“i have never smashed 5 stars faster.”

Firefox user 12918016

Return YouTube Dislike re-enables a beloved feature.

LeechBlock NG

Block time-wasting websites with LeechBlock NG — easily one of our staff-favorite productivity tools.

LeechBlock NG by James Anderson Recommended Available on Firefox for Android™ Available on Firefox for Android™ LeechBlock NG is a simple productivity tool designed to block those time-wasting sites that can suck the life out of your working day. All you need to do is specify which sites to block and when to block them. Rated 4.8 out of 5 Users: 113,432 You'll need Firefox to use this extension Download Firefox and get the extension This extension is not currently available.

Lots of customization features help you stay focused and free from websites that have a way of dragging you down. Key features:

Block entire websites or just portions (e.g. allow YouTube video pages but block the homepage)

Block websites based on time of day, day of the week, or both

Time limit customization (e.g. only 1 hour of Reddit per day)

DarkSpaceBlue

Drift through serene outer space as you browse the web. DarkSpaceBlue celebrates the infinite wonder of life among the stars.

DarkSpaceBlue by Jhag Dark Space Theme Rated 4.8 out of 5 Users: 1,844 You'll need Firefox to use this theme Download Firefox and get the theme This extension is not currently available.

LanguageTool – Grammar and Spell Checker

Improve your prose anywhere you write on the web. LanguageTool – Grammar and Spell Checker will make you a better writer in 25+ languages.

Much more than a basic spell checker, this privacy-centric writing aid is packed with great features:

Offers alternate phrasing for brevity and clarity

Recognizes common misuses of similar sounding words (e.g. there/their, your/you’re)

Works with all web-based email and social media

Provides synonyms for overused words

LanguageTool can help with subtle syntax improvements.

Sink It for Reddit!

Imagine a more focused and free feeling Reddit — that’s Sink It for Reddit!

Sink It for Reddit by SpecterAscendant Recommended Available on Firefox for Android™ Available on Firefox for Android™ Upgrade your Reddit experience with color coded comments, easier nav, sub-reddit blocking, gestures for upvoting, ad+nag blocking, and more. It's like RES, for mobile! Rated 4.6 out of 5 Users: 17,341 You'll need Firefox to use this extension Download Firefox and get the extension This extension is not currently available.

Some of our staff-favorite features include:

Custom content muting (e.g. ad blocking, remove app install and login prompts)

Color-coded comments

Streamlined navigation

Adaptive dark mode

Sushi Nori

Turns out we have quite a few sushi fans at Firefox. We celebrate our love of sushi with the savory theme Sushi Nori.