2025 Staff Pick Add-ons

While nearly half of all Firefox users have installed an add-on, it’s safe to say nearly all Firefox staffers use add-ons. I polled a few of my peers and here are some of our staff favorite add-ons of 2025…
Falling Snow Animated Theme
Enjoy the soothing mood of Falling Snow Animated Theme. This motion-animated dark theme turns Firefox into a calm wintry night as snowflakes cascade around the corners of your browser.
Enjoy this wintery dark blue animated falling snow theme!
Privacy Badger
The flagship anti-tracking extension from privacy proponents at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Privacy Badger is built to look for a certain set of actions that indicate a web page is trying to secretly track you.
Automatically learns to block hidden trackers. Made by the leading digital rights nonprofit EFF to stop companies from spying on you.
Zero set up required. Just install Privacy Badger and it will automatically search for third-party cookies, HTML5 local storage “supercookies,” canvas fingerprinting, and other sneaky tracking methods.
Adaptive Tab Bar Color
Turn Firefox into an internet chameleon. Adaptive Tab Bar Color changes the colors of Firefox to match whatever website you’re visiting.
Changes the color of Firefox theme to match the website’s appearance.
It’s beautifully simple and sublime. No setup required, but you’re free to make subtle adjustments to color contrast patterns and assign specific colors for websites.
Rainy Spring Sakura by MaDonna
Created by one of the most prolific theme designers in the Firefox community, MaDonna, we love Rainy Spring Sakura’s bucolic mix of calming colors.
🦊Designed by MaDonna🦊
It’s like instant Zen mode for Firefox.
Return YouTube Dislike
Do you like the Dislike? YouTube removed the thumbs-down display, but fortunately Return YouTube Dislike came along to restore our view into the sometimes brutal truth of audience sentiment.
Returns ability to see dislike statistics on youtube
Other Firefox users seem to agree…
“Does exactly what the name suggests. Can’t see myself without this extension. Seriously, bad move on YouTube for removing such a vital tool.”
Firefox user OFG
“i have never smashed 5 stars faster.”
Firefox user 12918016
LeechBlock NG
Block time-wasting websites with LeechBlock NG — easily one of our staff-favorite productivity tools.
LeechBlock NG is a simple productivity tool designed to block those time-wasting sites that can suck the life out of your working day. All you need to do is specify which sites to block and when to block them.
Lots of customization features help you stay focused and free from websites that have a way of dragging you down. Key features:
- Block entire websites or just portions (e.g. allow YouTube video pages but block the homepage)
- Block websites based on time of day, day of the week, or both
- Time limit customization (e.g. only 1 hour of Reddit per day)
DarkSpaceBlue
Drift through serene outer space as you browse the web. DarkSpaceBlue celebrates the infinite wonder of life among the stars.
Dark Space Theme
LanguageTool – Grammar and Spell Checker
Improve your prose anywhere you write on the web. LanguageTool – Grammar and Spell Checker will make you a better writer in 25+ languages.
With this extension you can check text with the style and grammar checker LanguageTool. It finds many errors that a simple spell checker cannot detect, like mixing up there/their, a/an, or repeating a word.
Much more than a basic spell checker, this privacy-centric writing aid is packed with great features:
- Offers alternate phrasing for brevity and clarity
- Recognizes common misuses of similar sounding words (e.g. there/their, your/you’re)
- Works with all web-based email and social media
- Provides synonyms for overused words
Sink It for Reddit!
Imagine a more focused and free feeling Reddit — that’s Sink It for Reddit!
Upgrade your Reddit experience with color coded comments, easier nav, sub-reddit blocking, gestures for upvoting, ad+nag blocking, and more. It's like RES, for mobile!
Some of our staff-favorite features include:
- Custom content muting (e.g. ad blocking, remove app install and login prompts)
- Color-coded comments
- Streamlined navigation
- Adaptive dark mode
Sushi Nori
Turns out we have quite a few sushi fans at Firefox. We celebrate our love of sushi with the savory theme Sushi Nori.
Sushi-inspired theme for those who like fish. Yummy!